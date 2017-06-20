Touching, feeling, and building art at Jerusalem Design Week

       Text Chahinez Bensari       Photos Dor Kedmi and Lee Zakai
    JERUSALEM – As part of its newly established annual tradition, Jerusalem Design Week showcased an influential figure of Israeli design to pay tribute to their impact on the local design community.

    This year, Izika Gaon – curator and founder of the Design and Architecture department at the Israel Museum – took center stage in The Local History Programme’s eponymous show ‘Izika’. The exhibition marked 20 years since the curator’s passing, and consisted of five contemporary works that spoke to five exhibitions created and curated by Gaon.

    Magenta Workshop’s Opposite installation was one of these works, and related to the Israel Museum’s LEGO exhibition curated by Gaon in 1977. The literal opposite of an inaccessible museum artwork, the installation invited visitors to not only touch, but also contribute to the daily making and re-making of the piece.

    The result: a piece of art made both for the public and by the public. LEGO blocks could be attached to either side of the perforated metal house, allowing visitors to make their own creations on the walls in a horizontal rather than vertical fashion.

    This method of construction goes against the usual way of building with and arranging LEGO blocks, and mirrors the creative process behind the installation – hence the name Opposite.

    magentaworkshop.com

    Location 12 Gdalyahu Alon St., 2 Dubnov St.

