Touching, feeling, and building art at Jerusalem Design Week

JERUSALEM – As part of its newly established annual tradition, Jerusalem Design Week showcased an influential figure of Israeli design to pay tribute to their impact on the local design community.

This year, Izika Gaon – curator and founder of the Design and Architecture department at the Israel Museum – took center stage in The Local History Programme’s eponymous show ‘Izika’. The exhibition marked 20 years since the curator’s passing, and consisted of five contemporary works that spoke to five exhibitions created and curated by Gaon.