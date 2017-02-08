Travel through Passage/s of time, space and memory

LONDON – There are some places you carry with you – the home of your childhood, that quaint student flat you shared with more people than you were comfortable with, the house you bought with enough rooms for your children to be born in... Do Ho Suh brings the architecture of love and loss to life with Passage/s, his first exhibition at Victoria Miro.



Born in South Korea, Suh has lived between New York, Seoul and London, and his mesmerizing fabric structures relate to his personal experiences with migration and displacement of both the body and memory between public and private spaces, and Eastern and Western cultures. Created from planes of translucent, brightly coloured polyester meticulously stitched together, the structures replicate the interior architecture of the places in which Suh has lived. Hub, London Apartment (2015) is displayed alongside other Hubs in a configuration that forms a translucent corridor of structures, delicate and weightless impressions that blur memory and reality as you walk through them.





Courtesy the Artist, Lehmann Maupin, New York and Hong Kong and Victoria Miro, London



By some quirk of timing or intent, other Hub structures by Suh will be on exhibit almost simultaneously on the other side of the world – from 11 February to 14 May at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. Thus, even separated by thousands of kilometres, visitors may wander together through the buildings of the artist’s heart and mind.



Courtesy the Artist, STPI and Victoria Miro, London



The exhibition here also introduces a new process by which Suh’s signature architectural pieces are compressed into large-scale two-dimensional ‘drawings’. Using gelatin tissue, the works are sewn in the same way as Suh’s architectural fabric structures before being immersed in water. As the gelatin dissolves, it leaves behind an imprint in which the threads appear like a skeletal framework against the coloured form of the object. Residual and highly visceral, these gelatin-thread ‘drawings’ bring architectural space conceptually closer to the fragility of the human body.



