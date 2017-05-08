Tricolore fuses ingenuity and artisanry to make one plus one equal three

OBJECTS – At Stockholm Design Week, &Tradition’s Tricolore vases lit up the room, playing with colour and shape to bring new life to living spaces. Designed by Sebastian Herkner and hand-crafted from wooden moulds – a notoriously tricky process for glass blowers – the differently-shaped vases fit inside each other like a set of Russian nesting dolls, causing a third colour tone to emerge like a little surprise of sunshine on a previously cloudy day.

‘I’m passionate about real materials, colours, and working with artisans,’ says the German designer. ‘I played with a spectrum of colours, gauging which third colour would appear when the two colours overlap. I was curious about how the colours would interact with sunlight and how fine-tuning the density of the glass would lead to the right nuance.’

Watch the making of Sebastian Herkner’s Tricolore vases by skilled craftsmen

Available in three colour and size combinations, the Tricolore vases are designed to stand alone, to be arranged together in a cluster, and of course, to be paired together for an extra dimension of colour.