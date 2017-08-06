Universal Design Studio banks on art for At Six Hotel

STOCKHOLM – How to turn a brutalist building that once housed a bank into an inviting hospitality destination? At Six Hotel 's answer is an alternative hospitality concept with a distinctively Scandinavian flavour that takes influences from art galleries.

Designed by Universal Design Studio, the hotel’s refurbishment is part of an initiative to restore the Brunkebergstorg square into the social hub it was in the 19th century. In order to do this, Universal focused on humanizing the brutalist architecture and uniting Stockholm's international and local scenes.

Curated by Sune Nordgren, formerly of the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, At Six Hotel features original artwork by the likes of Jaume Plensa, Olafur Eliasson, Julian Opie and Sol Le Witt. The presence and prominence of the art in the establishment draws visitors to the space, endows it with meaning and makes its function transcend that of mere accommodation.