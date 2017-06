Indeed, besides the instruments and records hung up on the walls and the sculptural lamps, there isn’t much in the strategically-simple space to distract from the large prints portraying national as well as international artists. But Martinsen did not merely focus on the music industry’s big faces when designing the office; she kept in mind the ones still elbowing their way into the field as well.

‘The reception area is intentionally a bit cold compared to the rest of the space,’ says Martinsen. ‘If an upcoming talent is asked to wait in the reception area with a stomach full of butterflies, this person will experience a gradually warmer setting as he or she enters the floor and meets the people of Universal Music.’