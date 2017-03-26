Visit Copenhagen with MARK and FRAME

Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
    COPENHAGEN – For the first time ever, Frame is organizing an architecture and design trip from 8 to 12 June 2017. Over the course of five days, Mark editor David Keuning will accompany you to all the latest inspirational projects in the Danish capital.

    Forfatterhuset Kindergarten by COBE

    The packed itinerary includes architectural highlights such as UN City by 3xN (photographed for the main image of this article by Adam Mørk), Maersk Bygningen by C.F. Møller and the Axeltorv offices by Lundgaard & Tranberg, as well as exclusive access to the work-in-progress sites of the Amager Bakke incinerator plant by BIG, the Danish Architecture Centre Bryghus by OMA and the Tingbjerg Library by COBE.

    Travellers can also opt for additional tours to the 20th-century architecture highlights in Klampenborg and Louisiana or new projects in Ørestad.

    Favrholm Conference Center by SeARCH. Photo by Iwan Baan

    The tour will be led by expert guides and project architects, with Keuning offering his insight to provide unique perspectives of the very latest additions to the Copenhagen cityscape. Travellers will stay in the Kim Utzon-designed Wake-Up Hotel Borgergade in the city centre.

    Subscribers to the Frame and Mark magazines can enjoy the trip at a discount – so don't hesitate.


