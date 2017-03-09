Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A

Vlisco’s vibrant history jumps off the walls at Museum Helmond

       Text Michaela Cavanagh       Photos Gert Jan van Geldrop
Tags Africa, Art, Culture, Exhibition, Fashion, Netherlands, Textiles

    HELMOND – Museum Helmond in the south of the Netherlands celebrates the 170th birthday of iconic fabric design brand Vlisco by revisiting its rich history and looking towards the future. Running until 12 March, the exhibition Vlisco 1:1 Un à Un is an ode to the bold, vibrant designs and signature Vlisco printing technique that has become synonymous with African prints.

    Founded in 1846 by Pieter Fentener van Vlissingen, Vlisco merges Dutch and African art and design to produce objects and fabrics. Un à Un takes the visitor on a journey from the drawing board to the factory to the marketplace, and shows the rich collaborations between Vlisco and contemporary African designers. The exhibition also marks the new direction of Vlisco under creative director Zara Atelj.

    The exhibition opens with a monochromatic white installation with film projections of the Vlisco factories in Helmond, by Daniel de Bruin. Opposite this installation sits Vlisco designer Teun van den Wittenboer’s animation which shows the production process to highlight the artistry of the final products.  

    The exhibition also features the designs of five African fashion designers who created signature pieces for the exhibition, and the women who sell Vlisco fabrics on the market in Africa, called the Nana Benz, are honoured in a film installation.

    However, the most eye-catching part of the exhibition is not anything on display, but the exhibition design. Studio Harm Rensink covered the floors, walls and pillars with ‘skins’ of designs by former Vlisco designer Michiel Schuurman – who also created a custom design for the exhibition – to create the feeling of stepping into walking through the history of Vlisco.

     

    vlisco.com

    Visit the Vlisco 1:1 Un à Un exhibition from now until 12 March 2017.

    Location Kasteelplein 1, 5701 Helmond, Netherlands

    You may also like
    Culture

    Médecins du Monde exhibition fights for the invisible and punches through the viewer
    Exhibition

    Maarten Baas plays Hide & Seek with the art and design world
    Show

    Tokujin Yoshioka x LG light up the future
    Frame 113

    Dimore Studio inserts an aesthetically uncensored fashion boutique into a 17th-century palazzo
    Boutique

    StoreyStudio readdresses the interaction of product and space for Hermès
    Hospitality

    The Student Hotel: more than a hotel and not just for students

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers