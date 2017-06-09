Billboard: Out Now Book Schemata
Walk under the brilliance of Italian movie stars

       Text Terri Chen
    CANNES – For the third year in a row, the None collective conceptualizes and designs the Italian Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival, the official showcase for the Italian movie industry.

    None is an artistic collective that explores the boundaries of art, design, and technological research. Now, for the 70th edition of the Cannes Festival, the collective has created an immersive multimedia installation – Lo specchio della nostra natura, or The mirror of our nature.

    Coordinated by Luce-Cinecittà in collaboration with Anica and with the support of the Direzione Generale Cinema, Ministero dello Sviluppo Economico and the Italian Institute of Foreign Trade, the installation calls attention to ‘typical Italian features’ such as gesturing and expressiveness, exalting these as they appear in the performances by Italian movie stars. Icons such as Totò, Alberto Sordi, Anna Magnani, Claudia Cardinale, Vittorio Gassman, and Roberto Benigni, as well as more recent actors such as Antonio Albanese and Luca Marinelli have been selected as representatives of Italian cinema.

    The installation creates a crystallized universe and adds a human dimension to the otherworldly experience. The Italian movie stars are projected in the space like a modern, cinematic version of mythical heroes in the constellations. 

