Walky Land adds whimsy to India Mahdavi’s romantic and girly Red Valentino aesthetic

       Text Michaela Cavanagh       Photos Courtesy of Red Valentino
Tags Fashion, Hong Kong, India Mahdavi, Red Valentino, Retail

    HONG KONG – The Red Valentino Gateway Arcade concept store sees creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli invoke India Mahdavi’s luminous, irreverent design once again.

    Located in Hong Kong’s largest shopping mall, the 135-sq-m store’s brass and glass façade displays the theatrical white, pink and ochre palette and luxe furnishings of Mahdavi’s design. And to coincide with the store’s February opening, Red Valentino launched a capsule collection with Swedish artist Monika Forsberg, aka Walky Land, who uses colourful gouache, watercolours, ink pencils and crayons to create whimsical patterns and illustrations.

    So amongst Mahdavi’s plush Charlotte chairs, lunar-inspired mirrors and playfully unravelling Rubik’s cube displays, are flamingoes marching up and down the jackets and purses, and ocean waves swirling across dresses. The collection strikes the perfect tone in the rebellious yet dreamy space.

    india-mahdavi.com

    Location Gateway Arcade, Kowloon Harbour City, Shop 2343A, Level 2, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

    Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
    Leaderboard: Clerkenwell

    You may also like
    Retail

    Nick Leith-Smith: merging shopping experience and local culture for Manolo Blahnik
    Retail

    Retail expert gives key industry insights
    Retail

    Axel Arigato goes offline with its new Stockholm pop-up store
    Colour

    A grocery in Hong Kong breaks the colour code
    China

    Neri&Hu reinvents the staircase of Bloomberg’s office to maximise social interaction

    Nothing but white walls, glass and steel.
    Office

    133 Wai Yip Street is MVRDV’s last exercise in transparency

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers