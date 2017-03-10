Walky Land adds whimsy to India Mahdavi’s romantic and girly Red Valentino aesthetic

HONG KONG – The Red Valentino Gateway Arcade concept store sees creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli invoke India Mahdavi’s luminous, irreverent design once again.

Located in Hong Kong’s largest shopping mall, the 135-sq-m store’s brass and glass façade displays the theatrical white, pink and ochre palette and luxe furnishings of Mahdavi’s design. And to coincide with the store’s February opening, Red Valentino launched a capsule collection with Swedish artist Monika Forsberg, aka Walky Land, who uses colourful gouache, watercolours, ink pencils and crayons to create whimsical patterns and illustrations.