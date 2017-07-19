Billboard: CFE Goods 3
Billboard: CFE Goods 3
Store
Store

WeWork Hong Kong turns co-workers into neighbours



Text Chahinez Bensari
Photos Dennis Lo
Tags Coworking, Hong Kong, Interior Design, NC Design & Architecture, WeWork, Workspace

HONG KONG – Hot-desking – the practice of sharing workstations within a given company as opposed to assigning each employee a permanent desk – has already established itself across various offices as the ‘future of the flexible workspace’. American co-working company WeWork hopped on the bandwagon, opening multiple hot-desk workspaces across the globe – the latest of which is Tower 535, situated in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay.

Designed in collaboration with NC Design and Architecture Ltd, the 60,000-sq-m space unfolds over eight floors and aims to encourage social interaction rather than isolated work. But how to design a space that makes workers want to actually engage with one another, besides the obvious communal tables? In Tower 535, NCDA did so by emphasizing a particular sense of space from one area to another, creating distinctive ‘neighbourhoods’ on each floor with atmospheres proper to each one of them.

This differentiation is achieved through the use of varied colour and material palettes and custom-made art, furniture, and lighting inspired by local cultural referents. The space features a pantry reminiscent of traditional street kiosks, custom-designed sofas that are a nod to the well-known Star Ferry’s signature seating, and bespoke lighting evocative of Hong Kong’s iconic street signage, trams, and neon lights.

The purpose of this spatial specificity is to invite members to take time to look around and wander from one thematic area to the next, increasing opportunities for creative collaboration as well as chance encounters – be it on a single floor or through exploring the space’s various ‘neighbourhoods’.

ncda.biz

wework.com

Location 535 Jaffe Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong 

You may also like
Workspace/

Monkey Business: Inteltion puts the IT in fit
Workspace/

Alma: the new, cool, Scandinavian school of co-working
Workspace/

Layer’s loft-style studio
Retail/

X+Living’s Zhongshuge bookstore is stacked full of wonder
Hospitality/

When it comes to Asian cuisine and design, does modern mean Western?
Chemetal/

Metals that tell your story

Liked this article?
We've got more for you

Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

Latest Products

Mark #68

Mark #68

Unwind at Home

€ 19,95

Buy Now
Jo Nagasaka /

Jo Nagasaka /

Schemata Architects

€ 39

Buy Now
Studio O+A

Studio O+A

Twelve True Tales of Workplace Design

€ 39

Buy Now
Sound Materials

Sound Materials

A Compendium for Architecture and Design

€ 29

Buy Now
Browse the Frame store
Frame logo

Subscribe to our newsletter

© 2017 Frame Publishers