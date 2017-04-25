What makes MARCUS, Marcus Samuelsson

WASHINGTON, D.C. – For Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s very first standalone restaurant in the U.S. capital, he chose Parts and Labor Design to deliver a space that celebrates Americana style through the cultural lens of Baltimore and the iconic seat of the country’s federal government.

Samuelsson is an Ethopian-born, Swedish-raised, New York-based chef and restauranteur, who has made multiple appearances on culinary shows and competitions, most notably Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and The Next Iron Chef.

The restaurant’s aesthetic pays homage to Samuelsson’s diverse heritage and multicultural personal style, by celebrating a rediscovery of American craft rooted in African-American influences as well as local music and urban lifestyle.