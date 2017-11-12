Billboard: Frame Awards Extended Deadline
Billboard: Frame Awards Extended Deadline
Store
Store

What to see at Dubai Design Week 2017



Text Leina Godin
Tags Art & Culture, Design, Dubai, Dubai Design Week, Event, Exhibition, Product Design

DUBAI – Within the glitz and glam of the ever-growing metropolis is this year’s Dubai Design Week, dedicated to showcasing design from all over the region and the globe from 13 to 18 November. The international platform will see a spectacular array of events and exhibits, panels, and presentations spanning disciplines from graphic and product design to architecture and industrial design. So many options, so little time – so here is our curated selection of what to see at this year’s Dubai Design Week.

Global Grad Show

Cloud by Richard Clarkson from the School of Visual Arts, USA.

With twice the number of universities taking part this year, the Global Grad Show showcases and highlights 200 of the brightest and freshest ideas from the world’s leading design schools. The perfect way to start Dubai Design Week, the show takes place at the Waterfront, Dubai Design District (d3) from 14 November.

 

Abwab

Sukun, by Rana Hazim at the Abwab exhibition.

Fahed + Architects unveils an impressive pavilion using recovered bedsprings to house the most representative collection of contemporary design from the region. At the exhibition, 45 products will be on display to open the Abwab (‘doors’ in Arabic) to the world.
 

Downtown Design

The Soap suspension lamp by Bomma.

Doubling its size this year, the high-quality design trade show returns for its fifth edition. With some of the most inspiring and innovative products by 150 contemporary design brands on display, Downtown Design will be hosted at the new d3 Waterfront event space at the commercial heart of Dubai Design Week.


Sir David Adjaye in conversation with Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi

Sir David Adjaye – one of the most influential architects and designers today – opens the live event programme in conversation with Emirati commentator Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi. On 13 November, the discussion will focus on Sir David’s approach to design, his sources of inspiration, and the creative process behind his buildings.


Around the city

Design in Bloom celebrates the work of designers Tamara Barrage and Meherunnisa Asad, which transforms flowers into design pieces.

Dubai Design Week’s goal is to inspire and engage visitors to bring about a positive impact on design in the region and beyond. This year, Dubai Design Week extends out of d3 with extensive programmes staged at the Etihad Museum, Alserkal Avenue, and Al Quoz.

Arrangements by Flos and award-winning London-based artist and designer Michael Anastassiades.

dubaidesignweek.ae

You may also like
Sleep: The Hotel Design Event/

From one-night stands to long-term lovers: an event for hotels and their designers
Exhibition/

Carmody Groarke puts this year’s most innovative designs in a cave
Exhibition/

Joris Laarman on exhibit: the ornamental functionality of robotic design
Exhibition/

Hella Jongerius anthropologizes the ordinary in Beyond the New
Stimuleringsfonds/

In No Particular Order exhibition celebrates design's new generation during Dutch Design Week
Event/

Amman Design Week tackles five regional issues

Liked this article?
We've got more for you

Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

Latest Products

Suppose Design Office

Suppose Design Office

Building in a Social Context

€ 39

Buy Now
Identity Architects

Identity Architects

Ippolito Fleitz Group

€ 39

Buy Now
Built Unbuilt

Built Unbuilt

by Julien De Smedt

€ 34

Buy Now
Mark #70

Mark #70

Arrival

€ 19,95

Buy Now
Browse the Frame store
Frame logo

Subscribe to our newsletter

© 2017 Frame Publishers