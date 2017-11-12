What to see at Dubai Design Week 2017

DUBAI – Within the glitz and glam of the ever-growing metropolis is this year’s Dubai Design Week, dedicated to showcasing design from all over the region and the globe from 13 to 18 November. The international platform will see a spectacular array of events and exhibits, panels, and presentations spanning disciplines from graphic and product design to architecture and industrial design. So many options, so little time – so here is our curated selection of what to see at this year’s Dubai Design Week. Global Grad Show

Cloud by Richard Clarkson from the School of Visual Arts, USA. With twice the number of universities taking part this year, the Global Grad Show showcases and highlights 200 of the brightest and freshest ideas from the world’s leading design schools. The perfect way to start Dubai Design Week, the show takes place at the Waterfront, Dubai Design District (d3) from 14 November. Abwab

Sukun, by Rana Hazim at the Abwab exhibition. Fahed + Architects unveils an impressive pavilion using recovered bedsprings to house the most representative collection of contemporary design from the region. At the exhibition, 45 products will be on display to open the Abwab (‘doors’ in Arabic) to the world.

Downtown Design

The Soap suspension lamp by Bomma. Doubling its size this year, the high-quality design trade show returns for its fifth edition. With some of the most inspiring and innovative products by 150 contemporary design brands on display, Downtown Design will be hosted at the new d3 Waterfront event space at the commercial heart of Dubai Design Week.

Sir David Adjaye in conversation with Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi Sir David Adjaye – one of the most influential architects and designers today – opens the live event programme in conversation with Emirati commentator Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi. On 13 November, the discussion will focus on Sir David’s approach to design, his sources of inspiration, and the creative process behind his buildings.

Around the city

Design in Bloom celebrates the work of designers Tamara Barrage and Meherunnisa Asad, which transforms flowers into design pieces. Dubai Design Week’s goal is to inspire and engage visitors to bring about a positive impact on design in the region and beyond. This year, Dubai Design Week extends out of d3 with extensive programmes staged at the Etihad Museum, Alserkal Avenue, and Al Quoz.