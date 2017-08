With DSM, fashion icon and media darling Kawakubo aims to create an ‘ongoing atmosphere of beautiful chaos’; a kind of marketplace where various creators and creatives who are possessed by a strong personal vision can encounter each other.

There was never any doubt that Singapore would be the first-choice city in Southeast Asia for Kawakubo’s DSM dream to be realized. As invigorating or individualistic as Bangkok and Jakarta may be, nowhere in the region can match the energy – and per capita affluence – of the Lion City.

Located on Dempsey Road, DSM Singapore includes a careful selection of brands from Balenciaga to Thom Browne, Gucci, Comme des Garçons of course, as well as an exclusive DSM collection. The retail space opened a few days ago as the retail hub of Como Dempsey: a lifestyle destination that purports to cultivate creativity and inspiration in fashion, food, and design. DSM Singapore nestles alongside the Michelin-starred restaurants and artisanal food halls there.