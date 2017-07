SHANGHAI – With its neon lighting, mirrored surfaces and open floor spaces, the Physical fitness centre could understandably be mistaken for a nightclub or a dance studio at first glance.

Step further inside however, and the 2,000-sq-m interior reveals a more complex and dynamic character. Designed by Panorama, Physical is demarcated into various areas for dance, spinning, relaxation, and more, through the use of contrasting colour and material palettes.