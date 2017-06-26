X+Living’s Zhongshuge bookstore is stacked full of wonder

CHENGDU, CHINA – With its forest of giant mushrooms and curved bamboo bookshelves, the latest Zhongshuge store nestled in Chengdu’s Yintai Center looks like something out of a fairy tale.

‘My approach is more architectural and holistic than that of most of my colleagues,’ said Xi Liang of X+Living when asked about her interior-design perspective (see Frame #116). How this attitude shapes Liang’s creative process is not only visible; it’s tangible, too.