X+Living’s Zhongshuge bookstore is stacked full of wonder

CHENGDU, CHINA – With its forest of giant mushrooms and curved bamboo bookshelves, the latest Zhongshuge store nestled in Chengdu’s Yintai Center looks like something out of a fairy tale.
‘My approach is more architectural and holistic than that of most of my colleagues,’ said Xi Liang of X+Living when asked about her interior-design perspective (see Frame #116). How this attitude shapes Liang’s creative process is not only visible; it’s tangible, too.
Through her experiential approach to spatial design, Liang creates an environment whose immersive character mirrors the world of literature. Indeed, the bookstore could be the setting for an Alice in Wonderland sequel. With shielded areas and reflective ceilings in the children’s zone – which make the 5-m-high store appear much larger than it actually is – the setting encourages exploration of both the space itself and the books on display.