Young designers pump up the music at home, at work and on the fly

       Text Lauren Grieco       Photos Andrew Slack
Tags Design, Frame 114, Objects, Sound, Technology

    TECHNOLOGY – Instead of trying to dampen noise in interior spaces, some designers are actually adding sound to our lives. Scientific studies have shown that classical music and jazz stimulate plant growth and, in the workplace, improve staff productivity. Human brain activity appears to be negatively affected by the sound of voices and other ambient distractions, but not by music. Conclusion? The pros of listening to music outweigh the cons. So what have we discovered about the ways in which designers are channelling the power of tunes?



    Claire Barrera’s Sound Totem unifies sight, touch and hearing. It comprises a wooden base and various cups, bowls and plates in different colours and sizes. Stacking them in diverse configurations produces what the designer calls ‘audio compositions’.

    Photo Claire Barrera



    Jeongwon Ji’s     affinity for materials is obvious in Tactile Sound, a cylindrical speaker with a circular aluminium top featuring 14 sectors with different finishes, from ultra-matte to high polish. Tilting the speaker on its base adjusts the volume without digital means.

    Photo Gianni Diliberto



    Jan Ankiersztajn’s Soundscape identifies interior sounds and muffles or amplifies them with programmed music that targets certain objects. Rearranging the objects in a room lets you ‘orchestrate the audio of the entire space’.

    Photo Rafal Kolasińki



    Vochlea, a hand-held device by RCA graduate George Philip Wright, profiles and converts vocal sounds into an instrumental complement – in real time – for harmonious musical expression on the fly.

    Photo Andrew Slack

    This article is featured in Frame 114

    More from this magazine:

    Frame 114

    Frame 114

    The Jan/Feb issue of Frame explores the most ground-breaking environments for learning, from offices structured like college campuses to hospitality venues that double as libraries.

    Materials

    Raw materials combined with traditional techniques infuse rugs with cultural heritage

    SURFACES – Typically, artisans weave rugs according to existing patterns, but Jaipur Rugs’ Weaver Design Project revolves around Rajasthani makers who compose their own patterns.
    Technology

    Autodesk uses an algorithm to design a chair

    TECHNOLOGY – An algorithm is responsible for your Google search, your computer speed and now – the design of your chair.

