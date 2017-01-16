Zaha Hadid Architects transforms mathematics into a purple haven for the London Science Museum

       Text Isabel Dingle       Photos Luke Hayes
Tags Culture, Gallery, Interior Design, London, Museum, United Kingdom, Zaha Hadid

    LONDON – With the help of world-class science, technology and engineering, the new mathematics wing of the Science Museum in London strives to highlight the central role of this subject in history and in our daily lives. A selection of historic artefacts and powerful stories are brought together in Mathematics: The Winton Gallery to display the way mathematics has impacted our most fundamental human concerns – from trade to war, and from life to death.



    Drawing inspiration from one of the gallery’s key exhibits – the Handley Page 'Gugnunc' Aeroplane – Zaha Hadid Architects realized the space using the equations of airflow used in the aviation industry. The smooth, curvaceous layout and lines of the space illustrate the air that would have flowed around the historic aircraft when in flight. Rounded structures are depicted throughout the gallery in the form of benches, display units and the central pod installation. By flooding the interior with purple light, the designers endeavoured to set the stage for mathematics as a subject of intangible beauty.



    Curator Dr David Rooney placed the 1929 aircraft at the centre of the exhibition due to its ground-breaking impact in the aviation industry and research fields. In addition, it encapsulates the gallery’s overarching theme, demonstrating as it does how mathematical practice has helped solve real-world problems; in this instance, it paved the way for the safe passenger flights that we rely on today.



    zaha-hadid.com

    Location Exhibition Rd, Kensington, London, UK

    Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
    Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A

    You may also like
    Culture

    The Museo degli Innocenti folds you away along with its art
    Retail

    Axel Arigato goes offline with its new Stockholm pop-up store
    Retail

    Prada’s response to today’s fast-changing fashion is surprisingly ancient
    Event

    Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance fashions a fairyland for Perrier-Jouët in London
    Exhibition

    Michael Iveson poses a philosophical question with bubble-wrapped hotel walls

    University of California Art Museum by SO-IL, Bohlin Cywinski Jackson and Whiting-Turner. Photos Iwan Baan
    Mark Magazine

    A three-way collaboration breaks down indoor and outdoor perceptions

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers