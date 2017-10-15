Zanotta: Stories delves into the personalization phenomenon

Milan – Zanotta partners with Tecno to transform personal narratives into spatial-design concepts in a new Milan exhibition. Within the former Porta Garibaldi Excise Buildings, Zanotta: Stories – which comprises various spaces tailored to the lifestyles and personalities of different individuals – explores how design and material culture can adapt to modern life.

Designed by Calvi Brambilla, the exhibition defines six personalities and animates each space based on its corresponding typology. Furniture by Zanotta and Tecno is accompanied by a large graphic element that depicts the lifestyle of its imaginary inhabitant. The personalities themselves are design pieces, emphasizing the key ways in which modern life differs from that of the past, and suggesting how to design for these advancements.

Concrete rooms are enlivened by the eclectic series of unexpected yet modern objects, adding a quirky touch to the personalized areas. Urban Farmer, New Nomad and Hi-Tech Addicted are a few of the titles bestowed on the fictional characters that inspired the spaces. The variety among the homes demonstrates the versatility and range of the furniture on display; pieces suit both a plant-obsessed city dweller and an iPad-addicted traveller.