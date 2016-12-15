Hermès collaborates with a school for the first time

GENEVA – Under the direction of Alexandra Midal and Felipe Ribon, master’s students from HEAD Genève’s Space and Communication programme devised a comprehensive project for Petit h, the branch of Hermès dedicated to reincarnating leftover materials. The team designed everything from invitations to the window displays and set design, adopting a filmic approach in which Petit h objects become actors onstage.







Playing with optical illusions and false persectives, window displays that seem deeper than they are deceive passers-by. Housed within a 16:9 film format, Petit h products – the protagonists of the production – are in the spotlight.







Inside, the set design recalls a special-effects studio. The environment simulates a metaphorical blue screen, while the real-life technology is employed in the hallway. Here, visitors are filmed and displayed simulatenously on-screen. The result becomes a mirror in which clients can see themselves wearing scarves and jewellery.







alexandramidal.com



feliperibon.com



Photos Michel Giesbrecht and Baptiste Coulon



Location Hermès Boutique, 39 rue du Rhône, Geneva

