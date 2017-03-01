Tacklebox infuses the Aesop atmosphere with local flavours of whiskey and tobacco

WASHINGTON, D.C. and SAN FRANCISCO – ‘All our projects begin with a careful consideration of the history and local context of a given site,’ says Jeremy Barbour of Tacklebox Architecture.
For the second Aesop presence in Washington, D.C., it was Georgetown’s history as a port city founded on the tobacco trade that defined Tacklebox’s design. 30,000 sticks of 100-year-old reclaimed Southern Pine – traditionally used to hang and cure tobacco leaves – are cut and stacked against the eastern side of the 80-sq-m space to form a dynamic rippled surface facing the store fronts.